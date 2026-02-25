Small Cap Stocks To Watch Now – February 22nd

GRAIL, Vale, and AltC Acquisition are the three Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small-cap stocks are shares of companies with relatively small market capitalizations—commonly defined as roughly $300 million to $2 billion, though exact thresholds vary by index provider. They typically offer higher growth potential but also greater volatility, lower liquidity, and less analyst coverage than large-cap stocks, making them attractive to growth-oriented investors who can tolerate more risk. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.
GRAIL (GRAL)
GRAIL, Inc. operates as a commercial-stage healthcare company, which engages in the development of a technology for early detection of cancer. It utilizes machine learning, software, and automation to detect and identify multiple deadly cancer types in earlier stages. The company was founded by Jeffrey T.
Vale (VALE)
Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.
AltC Acquisition (ALCC)
AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.
