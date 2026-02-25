Jag Capital Management LLC Makes New $319,000 Investment in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 386 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 1,800.0% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 57 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

FIX opened at $1,469.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $51.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.84 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,126.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $944.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $276.44 and a 52-week high of $1,480.97.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $9.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.75 by $2.62. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 48.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.30%.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,405.00, for a total value of $702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,917,500. This represents a 12.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 1,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,425.00, for a total transaction of $1,425,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,993,475. This trade represents a 7.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 15,870 shares of company stock valued at $20,228,696 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,611.00 price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,310.00 target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $1,200.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comfort Systems USA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,573.67.

About Comfort Systems USA

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

Featured Stories

