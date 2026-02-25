Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Icon (ICLR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Icon (NASDAQ: ICLR) recently:

2/23/2026 – Icon was given a new $135.00 price target by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2026 – Icon was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from “hold” to “buy”. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock, down from $175.00.

2/18/2026 – Icon was upgraded by TD Cowen from “hold” to “buy”. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock, down from $183.00.

2/17/2026 – Icon was given a new $100.00 price target by Rothschild & Co Redburn. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/17/2026 – Icon was downgraded by Rothschild & Co Redburn from “buy” to “neutral”. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

2/13/2026 – Icon was given a new $119.00 price target by Robert W. Baird.

2/12/2026 – Icon had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by TD Cowen.

2/12/2026 – Icon had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

2/12/2026 – Icon had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by Bank of America Corporation. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

2/12/2026 – Icon had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by Leerink Partners. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2026 – Icon had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $172.00 to $183.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/9/2026 – Icon was given a new $217.00 price target by Robert W. Baird.

1/9/2026 – Icon was given a new $216.00 price target by Mizuho.

1/8/2026 – Icon had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Truist Financial Corporation. They now have a $222.00 price target on the stock, down from $231.00.

1/5/2026 – Icon had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Leerink Partners.

12/29/2025 – Icon had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.

Icon plc (NASDAQ: ICLR) is a global provider of outsourced drug development and clinical research services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company partners with clients at all stages of the product life cycle, offering expertise in protocol design, trial execution and regulatory compliance across a broad range of therapeutic areas.

Icon’s service portfolio encompasses clinical trial management, data management and biostatistics, medical imaging, pharmacovigilance and safety monitoring, laboratory sciences and specialized analytical solutions.

