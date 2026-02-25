Greenland Capital Management LP Sells 16,955 Shares of Crh Plc $CRH

Greenland Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,339 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,955 shares during the quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP’s holdings in CRH were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 158.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in CRH by 5.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CRH by 58.5% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of CRH by 28.3% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRH shares. Longbow Research assumed coverage on CRH in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson set a $120.00 price target on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CRH from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CRH from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CRH from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.27.

CRH Price Performance

NYSE:CRH opened at $122.70 on Wednesday. Crh Plc has a one year low of $76.75 and a one year high of $131.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.01. The stock has a market cap of $82.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.33.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. CRH had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 10.02%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. CRH has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-6.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crh Plc will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

CRH Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. CRH’s payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

About CRH

CRH plc, originally formed as Cement Roadstone Holdings in 1970 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global building materials group. The company has grown from its Irish roots into one of the largest international suppliers of construction materials, expanding primarily through acquisitions and regional business development. CRH operates an integrated network of manufacturing and distribution businesses that serve both public and private construction markets.

CRH’s core activities include the production and distribution of aggregates, cement, asphalt, ready-mixed concrete and other bulk materials, together with a broad range of value-added building products such as precast concrete, masonry, bricks, roofing products, pipe and drainage systems, and construction accessories.

