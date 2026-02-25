Corning Incorporated $GLW Shares Acquired by Mufg Securities Americas Inc.

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. boosted its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,021 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ grew its holdings in Corning by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 261,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,471,000 after buying an additional 12,297 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp raised its stake in Corning by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 295,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,229,000 after acquiring an additional 156,843 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,952,109 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,151,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,895 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Corning by 638.0% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 546,407 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,736,000 after purchasing an additional 472,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 10.5% in the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 44,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Up 4.2%

NYSE GLW opened at $151.39 on Wednesday. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $152.91. The company has a market capitalization of $129.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.28, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Corning had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Corning has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.700 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Fox Advisors downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Zacks Research cut Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $120.00 target price on Corning in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 15,366 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $2,000,960.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,691.42. This trade represents a 81.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric S. Musser sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.25, for a total transaction of $1,953,750.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 4,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,611.50. This represents a 75.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 95,687 shares of company stock valued at $11,249,008 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

