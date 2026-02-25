Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Symrise AG Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.13 and traded as high as $23.2550. Symrise shares last traded at $22.98, with a volume of 52,528 shares.

Several equities analysts have commented on SYIEY shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Symrise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Symrise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Symrise presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavors, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials for the food and beverage, personal care and household industries. Headquartered in Holzminden, Germany, the company develops scent and taste solutions that are used in a wide range of consumer products, from perfumes and personal care formulations to soft drinks, confections and savory seasonings.

The company’s core business is organized into two divisions. The Flavors & Nutrition division creates taste concepts, food ingredients and texture solutions that enhance the sensory appeal and nutritional profile of a variety of foods and beverages.

