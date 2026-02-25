TDb Split (TSE:XTD) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of TDb Split Corp. (TSE:XTD – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$6.74 and traded as high as C$6.87. TDb Split shares last traded at C$6.78, with a volume of 50,463 shares.

TDb Split Trading Up 2.0%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 764.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$6.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.70 million, a PE ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 2.51.

TDb Split Company Profile

The investment objectives with respect to the Class A shares are as follows:1. to provide holders of Class A shares with regular monthly cash dividends in the amount of $0.05 per Class A share when the net asset value per unit exceeds $12.50; and 2. to permit such holders to participate in all growth in the net asset value of the Company above $10.00 per unit. TDb Split Corp.

