Jeffrey Alan Jones Sells 4,982 Shares of Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM) Stock

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) insider Jeffrey Alan Jones sold 4,982 shares of Cullinan Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $67,854.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 164,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,241,171. This trade represents a 2.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Jeffrey Alan Jones also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 18th, Jeffrey Alan Jones sold 4,632 shares of Cullinan Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $44,791.44.
Cullinan Therapeutics Trading Up 2.0%
CGEM opened at $14.27 on Wednesday. Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.68 and a 1 year high of $14.56. The stock has a market cap of $843.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of -0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.27.
Key Headlines Impacting Cullinan Therapeutics
- Positive Sentiment: Bullish independent thesis — A Seeking Alpha write?up upgrades Cullinan to a Buy, highlighting a deep T?cell engager pipeline (notably CLN?049 showing ~30% CR in AML), a strong cash runway (~$430M+), and a clear regulatory path that supports upside expectations. Seeking Alpha: Thesis Strengthening For This T-Cell Engager Specialist
- Positive Sentiment: Investor conference participation — Management (CEO Nadim Ahmed and CMO Jeffrey Jones) announced attendance at upcoming investor conferences, which increases investor access to clinical updates and can support multiple?stakeholder visibility. GlobeNewswire: Cullinan Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst momentum — Multiple firms have issued Buy/Outperform ratings and lifted price targets in recent months (consensus/average target materially above current levels), which can attract momentum buyers. MarketBeat: CGEM analyst coverage
- Neutral Sentiment: Technical/fundamental backdrop — The stock is trading above the 50? and 200?day moving averages and is well above its 52?week low, reflecting short?term strength; market cap and high institutional ownership (~86%) mean moves can be amplified by flows. MarketBeat: CGEM profile
- Negative Sentiment: Clustered insider sales — Several insiders (CEO Nadim Ahmed, CFO Mary Kay Fenton and others) sold shares around Feb 20 (combined ~20k+ shares across multiple filings). While the percentages trimmed are modest (low single digits), simultaneous sales by senior executives can create near?term selling pressure and raise questions for some traders. InsiderTrades: CGEM insider transactions
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullinan Therapeutics
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Cullinan Therapeutics by 1,665.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 177,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 167,623 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cullinan Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Voss Capital LP grew its position in Cullinan Therapeutics by 43.8% during the second quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 251,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 76,717 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,228,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,778,000 after purchasing an additional 8,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tema Etfs LLC raised its position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tema Etfs LLC now owns 42,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CGEM shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Guggenheim started coverage on Cullinan Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research cut Cullinan Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Cullinan Therapeutics from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.
About Cullinan Therapeutics
Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.
