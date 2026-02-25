11,744 Shares in Amrize Ltd $AMRZ Bought by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Amrize by 8.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 306,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,811,000 after buying an additional 24,738 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amrize in the second quarter worth about $670,915,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Amrize in the second quarter valued at about $1,065,029,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Amrize during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Finally, Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in shares of Amrize during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $622,085,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Amrize from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amrize in a research report on Monday. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on Amrize in a report on Monday, November 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America set a $58.00 price objective on Amrize in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amrize from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amrize has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.43.

Amrize Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMRZ opened at $65.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.64. Amrize Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $65.94. The stock has a market cap of $36.44 billion and a PE ratio of 26.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.44 and a 200-day moving average of $52.76.

Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Ian A. Johnston acquired 1,200 shares of Amrize stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.92 per share, with a total value of $76,704.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 18,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,332.48. The trade was a 6.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Amrize Company Profile

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

