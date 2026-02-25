Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund (NYSE:CAF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.93 and traded as high as $18.37. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund shares last traded at $18.08, with a volume of 99,928 shares changing hands.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.72.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.2629 per share. This represents a yield of 154.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 39.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 10.4% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 17.7% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,802 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 10,543 shares during the period.

The Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund (NYSE: CAF) is a closed-end investment fund designed to provide U.S. investors with direct exposure to China A-share equities. Primarily focused on mainland China’s onshore stock market, the fund seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of common stocks, depositary receipts, warrants and other equity-related securities of issuers domiciled in or conducting the majority of their business operations in China.

Launched in the mid-2000s, the fund was established to capitalize on China’s gradual opening of its domestic equity markets to foreign investors.

Featured Articles

