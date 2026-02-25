Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund (NYSE:CAF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.93 and traded as high as $18.37. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund shares last traded at $18.08, with a volume of 99,928 shares changing hands.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.72.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.2629 per share. This represents a yield of 154.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th.
About Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund
The Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund (NYSE: CAF) is a closed-end investment fund designed to provide U.S. investors with direct exposure to China A-share equities. Primarily focused on mainland China’s onshore stock market, the fund seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of common stocks, depositary receipts, warrants and other equity-related securities of issuers domiciled in or conducting the majority of their business operations in China.
Launched in the mid-2000s, the fund was established to capitalize on China’s gradual opening of its domestic equity markets to foreign investors.
