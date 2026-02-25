Alliance Bioenergy Plus (OTCMKTS:ALLM) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Alliance Bioenergy Plus, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALLM – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.28 and traded as high as $0.2950. Alliance Bioenergy Plus shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 329,500 shares trading hands.

Alliance Bioenergy Plus Trading Up 0.7%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.28.

Get Alliance Bioenergy Plus alerts:

About Alliance Bioenergy Plus

(Get Free Report)

Alliance Bioenergy Plus, Inc (OTCMKTS:ALLM) is a renewable energy company focused on the development of integrated biorefineries for the production of cellulosic ethanol and advanced bioproducts. The company’s mission is to deliver sustainable fuel solutions by converting low-cost biomass such as green field grasses, agricultural residues and sweet sorghum into high-value biofuels. Headquartered in Addison, Texas, Alliance Bioenergy Plus pursues a business model that combines research and development with engineering, procurement and construction services for commercial-scale facilities.

At the core of Alliance Bioenergy Plus’s technology platform is its proprietary pretreatment and fermentation processes, which are designed to enhance the conversion efficiency of lignocellulosic feedstocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Bioenergy Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Bioenergy Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.