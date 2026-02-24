James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

James Fisher and Sons plc (LON:FSJ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 504 and last traded at GBX 500, with a volume of 24985 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 500.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 615 target price on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, James Fisher and Sons currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 572.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 406.17 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 381.93. The company has a market capitalization of £252.33 million, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.64.

James Fisher and Sons plc is a leading provider of unique marine solutions in Energy, Defence and Maritime Transport. The Group pioneers safe, innovative solutions that solve complex customer challenges for industries and governments around the world.

