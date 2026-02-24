RecycLiCo Battery Materials (CVE:AMY) Trading Down 4.5% – Time to Sell?

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (CVE:AMY – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11. 188,446 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 100,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Trading Down 9.1%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.15. The firm has a market cap of C$25.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.32 and a beta of 3.86.

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Company Profile

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc focuses on the research and development of recycling battery cathode waste in lithium-ion batteries in Canada and the United States. Its RecycLiCo process produces battery ready materials from modern cathode chemistries, such as Lithium Iron Phosphate, Lithium Manganese Oxide, Nickel Manganese Cobalt, Nickel Cobal Aluminum, and Lithium Cobalt Oxide. The company is also involved in the exploration of interests in mineral resource projects in British Columbia, Canada; and Arizona, the United States.

