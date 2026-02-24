Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Gaming Realms plc (LON:GMR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 30.10 and last traded at GBX 30.50, with a volume of 1977747 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.

Gaming Realms Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 38.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 42.43. The company has a market capitalization of £87.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.42.

Gaming Realms Company Profile

Gaming Realms creates and licenses innovative games for mobile, with operations in the UK, U.S. and Canada. Through its unique IP and brands, Gaming Realms is bringing together media, entertainment and gaming assets in new game formats. The Gaming Realms management team includes accomplished entrepreneurs and experienced executives from a wide range of leading gaming and media companies.

Featured Articles

