Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.40, but opened at $18.39. Fairfax India shares last traded at $17.84, with a volume of 4,639 shares changing hands.

Fairfax India Trading Up 1.7%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.49 and a 200-day moving average of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.82.

Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter.

Fairfax India Company Profile

Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) is a Bermuda?incorporated, Toronto?based investment holding company that focuses on equity and debt opportunities within India’s rapidly evolving economy. Publicly traded on the OTC market under the symbol FFXDF, the firm seeks to deliver long?term capital appreciation through a diversified portfolio of Indian financial services, consumer products, healthcare, and industrial enterprises.

The company’s primary activities include making direct equity investments in publicly listed Indian companies as well as participating in private placements and structured debt instruments.

