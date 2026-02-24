Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Trading Up 8.7% – Time to Buy?

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 8.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.27 and last traded at $17.2680. Approximately 2,404,311 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 4,720,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Klaviyo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.24.

Get Klaviyo alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on KVYO

Klaviyo Trading Up 6.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.82 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.91.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $350.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.99 million. Klaviyo had a positive return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 2.57%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Klaviyo news, CEO Andrew Bialecki sold 167,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $4,057,092.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ed Hallen sold 117,550 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $3,568,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 133,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,056,824.64. This trade represents a 46.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,508,552 shares of company stock worth $42,955,913 over the last quarter. 53.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVYO. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 1,650.9% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Klaviyo in the second quarter worth $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Klaviyo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Klaviyo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Klaviyo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Klaviyo, Inc is a cloud-based marketing automation platform that enables businesses to leverage customer data for targeted email and SMS campaigns. The company’s platform centralizes first-party data from various sources—including e-commerce storefronts, websites, and CRM systems—to help organizations deliver personalized marketing across the customer lifecycle. Klaviyo’s core offerings include segmented email marketing, automated messaging workflows, and performance analytics designed to drive customer engagement and revenue growth.

The platform provides a suite of tools for campaign creation and management, including drag-and-drop email and SMS builders, dynamic content rendering, and A/B testing capabilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Klaviyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klaviyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.