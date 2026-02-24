Omineca Mining and Metals (CVE:OMM) Stock Price Up 16.7% – What’s Next?

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (CVE:OMM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 16.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 395,833 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 478,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Omineca Mining and Metals Trading Up 22.2%

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.65, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.83 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of -2.26.

About Omineca Mining and Metals

(Get Free Report)

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd., a junior resource company, explores for and develops mineral resources in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wingdam gold project covering an area of 50,000 hectares located in the prolific Barkerville gold camp in central British Columbia. The company holds interest in the Fraser Canyon project and Mouse Mountain Project located in British Columbia. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Saskatoon, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Omineca Mining and Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omineca Mining and Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.