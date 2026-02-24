Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Brambles Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.41 and last traded at $35.32, with a volume of 16431 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.70.

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Brambles to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.58 and its 200-day moving average is $31.87.

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) is a global supply-chain logistics company headquartered in Sydney, Australia, best known for its pooled pallet and reusable packaging services. The company operates the CHEP brand for pallets and larger load-carrier solutions and the IFCO brand for reusable plastic crates, offering customers standardized, shared assets that move goods through retail, grocery, manufacturing and other supply chains.

Brambles’ core activities include the management, distribution and maintenance of pooled pallets, crates and containers; repair and refurbishment services; and logistics support such as asset tracking and inventory management.

