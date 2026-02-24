Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 91 and last traded at GBX 86.50, with a volume of 693265 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87.

PCTN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Panmure Gordon reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 90 target price on shares of Picton Property Income in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Peel Hunt lowered their price objective on shares of Picton Property Income from GBX 85 to GBX 80 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Picton Property Income presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 85.

The firm has a market cap of £441.76 million, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 80.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 77.76.

Established in 2005, Picton is listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange and is a constituent of a number of EPRA indices including the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global Index.

Picton owns and actively manages a £726 million UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 47 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 30 June 2025).

Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK REITs and has delivered upper quartile outperformance and a consistently higher income return than the MSCI Quarterly Property Index since launch.

