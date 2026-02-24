B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

B2Gold Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $5.95, with a volume of 14373682 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BTG shares. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of B2Gold in a report on Monday, January 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, B2Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get B2Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BTG

B2Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.06.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. B2Gold had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of B2Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About B2Gold

(Get Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with a diversified portfolio of operating mines and advanced-stage development projects. Founded in 2007 through the merger of Bema Gold and CGA Mining, the company has grown to become one of the world’s largest new gold producers. Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, B2Gold focuses on efficient, low-cost operations across several continents, combining exploration, development and production within a single strategic framework.

The company’s flagship assets include the Fekola mine in Mali, which commenced production in 2017, the Otjikoto mine in Namibia, and the Masbate mine in the Philippines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.