SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $74.27 and last traded at $74.03, with a volume of 84800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.76.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNR. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $300,016,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 2,450.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,646,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464,453 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $155,705,000. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,026.5% during the second quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 1,690,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 2,951.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 354,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,033,000 after purchasing an additional 342,954 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

