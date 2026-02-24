Orkla Asa (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Orkla Asa (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.8136 and last traded at $13.7050, with a volume of 17006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.6950.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Orkla Asa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Orkla Asa Trading Up 0.1%

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.11. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.43.

Orkla Asa (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Orkla Asa had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 16.06%.The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion.

Orkla Asa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS: ORKLY) is a leading Norwegian industrial group with a strong focus on branded consumer goods, aluminium solutions and strategic investments. Founded in 1654 as a regional copper mine in Orkdal, Trøndelag, the company has evolved over centuries into a diversified conglomerate headquartered in Oslo. Orkla’s portfolio spans fast-moving consumer goods, including food, snacks, confectionery and personal care products, alongside advanced aluminium solutions and financial investments in select industries.

Within its branded consumer goods division, Orkla operates several business areas: Orkla Foods, Orkla Confectionery & Snacks, Orkla Care and Orkla Food Ingredients.

