Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) Shares Down 5.9% – Here’s Why

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) shares fell 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.60 and last traded at $32.06. 296 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.0740.

Japan Steel Works Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 0.28.

Get Japan Steel Works alerts:

Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). Japan Steel Works had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 7.41%.The company had revenue of $417.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $486.28 million. On average, analysts forecast that The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

About Japan Steel Works

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. engages in the provision of industrial machinery products, and material and engineering business in Japan and internationally. It operates through Industrial Machinery Products Business, and Material and Engineering Business segments. The Industrial Machinery Products Business segment offers plastic production and processing machinery, such as pelletizers, film and sheet manufacturing equipment, and twin-screw extruders; molding machines including plastic injection molding, magnesium injection molding, and blow molding machines; and other machinery consists of excimer laser annealing systems, defense equipment, railway products, hot press devices, vacuum laminators, and deposit systems, as well as after-sales services for plastics, mobility, high-performance batteries, electronic devices, and defense applications.

Recommended Stories

