First Financial Bankshares Inc Takes $1.59 Million Position in ATI Inc. $ATI

First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new position in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 19,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ATI by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,109,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,219,000 after purchasing an additional 282,529 shares during the last quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ bought a new position in shares of ATI in the third quarter valued at about $5,551,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of ATI by 6.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 91,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG lifted its stake in shares of ATI by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 16,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ATI during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,216,000.
In other news, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 53,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $5,896,811.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 132,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,525,368.48. The trade was a 28.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE:ATI opened at $159.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.03, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.02. ATI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $159.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.66.
ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. ATI had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 8.81%.The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. ATI’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. ATI has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.990-4.270 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.890 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ATI declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 19th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is a global manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components, serving aerospace, defense, oil and gas, chemical processing, medical and other industrial end markets. The company operates through two main segments: High Performance Materials & Components, which produces titanium and nickel-based alloys, stainless and specialty steels, and precision forgings; and Flat-Rolled Products, which supplies stainless steel, nickel and specialty alloy sheet, strip and precision-rolled plate.
