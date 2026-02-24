Krane Funds Advisors LLC Purchases 678,214 Shares of Autohome Inc. $ATHM

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,387,052 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 678,214 shares during the period. Autohome makes up 2.6% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autohome were worth $93,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATHM. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Autohome by 61.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,393,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,926,000 after buying an additional 530,152 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Autohome in the second quarter worth about $12,120,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Autohome by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,100,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $183,115,000 after acquiring an additional 427,889 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,215,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,340,000 after purchasing an additional 294,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd now owns 557,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,374,000 after purchasing an additional 234,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATHM stock opened at $20.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.11. Autohome Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.53 and a 1-year high of $31.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.24.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Autohome from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Autohome in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $28.00.

Autohome Inc (NYSE: ATHM) operates one of China’s leading online destinations for automobile consumers, offering a comprehensive suite of digital platforms and services throughout the vehicle ownership lifecycle. Headquartered in Beijing, the company’s core website and mobile applications deliver news, reviews, pricing information, photos, videos and interactive tools to help prospective buyers evaluate new and used vehicles. By aggregating rich editorial content with user-generated ratings and expert analyses, Autohome seeks to guide consumers through research, purchase and after-sales decision-making.

In addition to its consumer-facing properties, Autohome provides automakers, dealers and service providers with integrated digital marketing and e-commerce solutions.

