Analyzing Star (NASDAQ:STHO) & Murano Global BV (NASDAQ:MRNO)

Murano Global BV (NASDAQ:MRNO – Get Free Report) and Star (NASDAQ:STHO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Murano Global BV and Star, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Murano Global BV 1 0 0 0 1.00 Star 1 0 0 0 1.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Murano Global BV and Star”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Murano Global BV $40.07 million 1.21 -$195.88 million N/A N/A Star $110.14 million 0.95 -$64.25 million ($4.89) -1.78

Star has higher revenue and earnings than Murano Global BV.

Profitability

This table compares Murano Global BV and Star’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Murano Global BV N/A N/A N/A Star -58.33% 0.14% 0.07%

Volatility and Risk

Murano Global BV has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Star has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.8% of Murano Global BV shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.3% of Star shares are held by institutional investors. 71.2% of Murano Global BV shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Star shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Star beats Murano Global BV on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Murano Global BV

Murano Global Investments Plc operates as a real estate company. The firm owns, develops and invests in hotel, resort and commercial properties. It focuses on capturing value at all stages of the real estate cycle. The company is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Star

Star Holdings engages in the non-ground lease related commercial real estate businesses in the United States. Its portfolio primarily comprises interest in the Asbury Park Waterfront and Magnolia Green residential development projects. Star Holdings is based in New York, New York.

