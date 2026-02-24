Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July $PJUL Shares Bought by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 329,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,235 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 1.59% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July worth $15,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 876.3% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 797,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,353,000 after purchasing an additional 715,559 shares during the period. Compass Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 2,036.8% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 513,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,397,000 after purchasing an additional 489,079 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,370,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,109,000 after buying an additional 192,427 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 778.9% in the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 134,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after buying an additional 119,463 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 25.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,479,000 after buying an additional 110,561 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Down 0.4%

BATS:PJUL opened at $46.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.89. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July has a 52-week low of $37.10 and a 52-week high of $46.97. The firm has a market cap of $967.99 million, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.46.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

