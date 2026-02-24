iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.84 and last traded at $44.62, with a volume of 437031 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.81.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEFA. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 241.5% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 5,154.1% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

