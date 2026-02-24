Pantheon Infrastructure (LON:PINT) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Pantheon Infrastructure (LON:PINT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 117.50 and last traded at GBX 116.50, with a volume of 513642 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 111.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 107.81. The company has a market capitalization of £544.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.10.

Pantheon Infrastructure Plc aims to provide exposure to a global, diversified portfolio of high-quality, infrastructure assets. We will seek to build a portfolio of co-investments in infrastructure assets with strong defensive characteristics, typically benefitting from contracted cash flows, inflation protection and conservative leverage profiles.

Target assets will have strong environmental, social and governance (ESG) credentials, including companies and projects that can support the transition to a low-carbon economy, and the portfolio will span the digital infrastructure, power and utilities, transportation and logistics, renewables and social investments sub-sectors, with a focus on assets benefitting from secular tailwinds.

