iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (TSE:XEU) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (TSE:XEU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$40.24 and last traded at C$40.04, with a volume of 45549 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$40.20.

iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$38.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$37.24.

iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The investment objective of the Fund is to provide long-term capital growth by replicating, to the extent possible, the performance of the MSCI Europe Investable Market Index (the Index), net of expenses. To achieve its investment objective the Fund uses an indexing strategy. Under this strategy, the Fund seeks to replicate the performance of the Index, net of expenses, by employing, directly or indirectly, through investment in one or more iShares ETFs and/or through the use of derivatives, a replicating strategy or sampling strategy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.