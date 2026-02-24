Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.15 and last traded at $51.84, with a volume of 457237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.08.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Trading of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $309,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 240,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,540,000 after buying an additional 25,246 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 1,299.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,219,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $753,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,147 shares in the last quarter.

About Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities excluding North America. It is hedged for currency exposure from a USD point of view. DBEF was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

