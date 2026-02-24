36,570 Shares in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company $HBB Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE:HBB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $503,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Hamilton Beach Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $385,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 6.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 217,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,888,000 after buying an additional 13,347 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Hamilton Beach Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 47,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Hamilton Beach Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Hamilton Beach Brands Stock Performance

Hamilton Beach Brands stock opened at $19.59 on Tuesday. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $263.22 million, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.18.

Hamilton Beach Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Hamilton Beach Brands’s payout ratio is 20.60%.

Hamilton Beach Brands declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 20th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 13.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company is a designer, marketer and distributor of branded small kitchen and household appliances. The company’s product portfolio spans a range of countertop and electric appliances, including blenders, mixers, toasters, coffeemakers, slow cookers, air fryers, and specialty beverage machines. Through the Hamilton Beach and Proctor-Silex brands, the company serves both everyday consumers and commercial foodservice operators.

Established in 1910, Hamilton Beach has introduced a number of innovations in small-appliance technology, from early electric drink mixers to modern immersion blenders and multi-function cookers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE:HBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.