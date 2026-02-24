Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on GLBE. Truist Financial set a $43.00 target price on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Monday, December 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Global-e Online from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global-e Online has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.90.

Global-e Online stock opened at $34.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.73 and a beta of 1.24. Global-e Online has a 12-month low of $26.64 and a 12-month high of $46.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Peak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at about $88,481,000. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Global-e Online by 231.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,424,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,124 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Global-e Online by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,872,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387,242 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Global-e Online by 182.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,656,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Global-e Online by 1,539.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,269,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,213,000 after buying an additional 2,131,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLBE) is a leading cross-border e-commerce platform that enables online merchants to expand sales internationally. The company’s cloud-based solution integrates with major e-commerce systems to offer localized checkout experiences, dynamic currency conversion, import duties and taxes calculation, fraud prevention, and compliance with local trade regulations. By managing the end-to-end complexities of global transactions, Global-e helps retailers streamline their international operations and deliver a seamless shopping experience to customers worldwide.

Central to Global-e’s offering is a comprehensive suite of services that includes customizable checkout in the buyer’s local language, real-time display of prices in over 140 currencies, support for region-specific payment methods, and transparent calculation of duties and taxes at point of sale.

