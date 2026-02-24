AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AGCO from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on AGCO from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $128.00 price target on AGCO in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $132.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AGCO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.73.

Get AGCO alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AGCO

AGCO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $135.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.19. AGCO has a 52 week low of $73.79 and a 52 week high of $143.78.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.32. AGCO had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. AGCO has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.500-6.000 EPS. Analysts predict that AGCO will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $315,192.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,301.76. This trade represents a 12.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in AGCO by 1,721.4% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AGCO by 951.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in AGCO by 3,725.0% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

(Get Free Report)

AGCO Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision farming solutions. Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, the company markets a diverse portfolio of well-known brands, including Massey Ferguson, Fendt, Challenger, Valtra and GSI, serving farmers and producers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Through an extensive dealer network, AGCO provides equipment tailored to a broad range of crop and livestock operations.

The company’s product offerings span tractors, combine harvesters, hay and forage tools, application equipment, seeding and tillage implements, as well as grain storage and protein solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.