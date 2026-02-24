Universal Health Services (UHS) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Universal Health Services to post earnings of $5.91 per share and revenue of $4.5045 billion for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Universal Health Services Trading Up 0.8%

Universal Health Services stock opened at $232.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.03. Universal Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $152.33 and a fifty-two week high of $246.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $216.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.93.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on UHS. Morgan Stanley set a $233.00 price target on Universal Health Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Raymond James Financial set a $270.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $235.00 price target (down previously from $259.00) on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UHS. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the second quarter valued at $29,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 163 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc (NYSE: UHS) is one of the largest diversified health care management companies in the United States, offering a broad spectrum of services through its acute care hospital and behavioral health segments. The company operates general acute care hospitals, surgical hospitals and ambulatory centers, as well as inpatient and outpatient behavioral health facilities. Its network provides emergency and specialized medicine, diagnostic imaging, laboratory services, advanced surgical care and rehabilitation, complemented by a comprehensive array of behavioral services including psychiatric treatment, addiction programs and developmental disabilities care.

In the acute care segment, UHS’s facilities deliver services ranging from emergency department treatment and intensive care to maternity care and outpatient surgery.

