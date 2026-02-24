Oversea-Chinese Banking (OVCHY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY – Get Free Report) is expected to post its results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Oversea-Chinese Banking to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Stock Down 0.7%

OTCMKTS:OVCHY opened at $34.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.69. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $35.85.

Get Oversea-Chinese Banking alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited (commonly known as OCBC) is a Singapore-based regional bank that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to retail, corporate and institutional customers. Its core activities include consumer banking, wealth management, commercial and corporate banking, treasury and markets, trade finance, and transaction banking. OCBC also conducts investment banking activities and offers asset management services, and its group structure includes insurance and other financial services delivered through affiliated subsidiaries and regional units.

The bank traces its origins to a 1932 merger of several Chinese-named banks in Singapore and has since grown into one of the region’s larger financial institutions with a significant presence across Southeast Asia and Greater China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.