Lunai Bioworks (NASDAQ:LNAI) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lunai Bioworks (NASDAQ:LNAI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lunai Bioworks in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Lunai Bioworks Stock Down 12.0%

Lunai Bioworks stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.86. Lunai Bioworks has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The company has a market cap of $11.61 million, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 0.46.

Lunai Bioworks (NASDAQ:LNAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lunai Bioworks stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lunai Bioworks Inc. (NASDAQ:LNAI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 202,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.87% of Lunai Bioworks at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

About Lunai Bioworks

Enochian Biosciences, Inc, a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and biological products for the human treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), influenza and coronavirus infections, and cancer. The company’s lead candidate includes ENOB-HV-01 for autologous HIV curative treatment; ENOB-HV-11, a preventative HIV vaccine; ENOB-HV-12, a therapeutic HIV vaccine; and ENOB-HB-01, a coopting HBV polymerase. Its pipeline development products comprise ENOB-DC-11 off the shelf DC vaccine for multiple solid tumors; and ENOB-DC-21, a non-specific vaccine for intraturmoral injection.

