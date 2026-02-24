Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Cut to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SNY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday, October 27th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $47.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.57. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $44.62 and a fifty-two week high of $60.12. The firm has a market cap of $115.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.45.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the third quarter worth about $171,742,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 5,879,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635,867 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 10,152.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,200,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,647 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,960,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sanofi by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,102,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) is a multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in France that researches, develops, manufactures and markets prescription medicines, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. The company operates across multiple therapeutic areas, including immunology, rare diseases, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, and vaccines through its Sanofi Pasteur division. Sanofi sells products to hospitals, clinics, governments and retail pharmacies, with a broad global footprint and significant presence in Europe, North America and emerging markets.

Key commercial offerings include specialty biologics and established small-molecule medicines.

