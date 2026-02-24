Scotiabank Lowers Earnings Estimates for GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) – Analysts at Scotiabank reduced their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GFL Environmental in a report released on Thursday, February 19th. Scotiabank analyst K. Gupta now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.86. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for GFL Environmental’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. GFL Environmental had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 56.61%.GFL Environmental’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on GFL Environmental from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on GFL Environmental from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on GFL Environmental in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on GFL Environmental in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GFL opened at $42.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.88. GFL Environmental has a one year low of $40.83 and a one year high of $52.00.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th were given a $0.0154 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 13th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is presently 0.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the third quarter worth about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 43.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

About GFL Environmental

(Get Free Report)

GFL Environmental Inc is a leading North American provider of diversified environmental services, offering comprehensive solutions across solid waste management, liquid waste management, soil remediation and infrastructure services. The company’s core business activities include residential, commercial and industrial waste collection, recycling, composting and landfill management. In addition to traditional waste services, GFL provides specialized liquid waste hauling, treatment and disposal services as well as environmental consulting to support industrial and municipal clients in meeting regulatory and sustainability goals.

Founded in 2007 by entrepreneur Patrick Dovigi, GFL Environmental has pursued an aggressive growth strategy driven by strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.