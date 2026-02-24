Erste Group Bank Estimates TSE:AEM FY2026 Earnings

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) – Investment analysts at Erste Group Bank upped their FY2026 EPS estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 18th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $17.85 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $17.37. Erste Group Bank has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $5.50 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ FY2027 earnings at $19.00 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$337.00 target price on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$300.00 to C$350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$300.00 to C$320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$241.00 to C$251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$272.60.

Shares of TSE:AEM opened at C$329.66 on Monday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of C$132.96 and a 1 year high of C$329.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$269.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$238.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$164.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.54.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported C$3.71 EPS for the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The business had revenue of C$4.89 billion for the quarter.

In other news, insider James Porter sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$247.42, for a total value of C$742,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,734 shares in the company, valued at C$1,913,546.28. This trade represents a 27.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Ammar Al-Joundi sold 20,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$243.40, for a total value of C$4,868,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 54,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$13,366,797.80. The trade was a 26.70% decrease in their position. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 18.06%.

Agnico Eagle Mines is a gold miner operating mines in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It also owns 50% of the Canadian Malartic mine. Agnico operated just one mine, LaRonde, as recently as 2008 before bringing its other mines on line in rapid succession in the following years. The company produced more than 1.7 million gold ounces in 2020. Agnico Eagle is focused on increasing gold production in lower-risk jurisdictions.

