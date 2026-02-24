Analysts Set Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) PT at $7.20

Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PYXS shares. Stephens raised their price target on Pyxis Oncology from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Pyxis Oncology from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Pyxis Oncology from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Pyxis Oncology from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th.

Get Pyxis Oncology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PYXS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pyxis Oncology

Pyxis Oncology Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PYXS. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 1,533.0% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 289,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 271,334 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Pyxis Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 39.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pyxis Oncology stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.45. Pyxis Oncology has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $5.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average is $2.48.

About Pyxis Oncology

(Get Free Report)

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ: PYXS) is a clinical?stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of targeted oncology therapies. The company’s platform centers on antibody?drug conjugates (ADCs) that deliver potent mitotic inhibitors directly to cancer cells, leveraging novel payloads designed to disrupt cell division. By combining highly specific antibodies with innovative cytotoxic agents, Pyxis Oncology aims to improve therapeutic windows and reduce off?target toxicities common to conventional chemotherapies.

Since its inception, Pyxis Oncology has built a pipeline of early?stage ADC candidates directed against a variety of solid tumor antigens.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.