CME Group FY2026 EPS Estimate Increased by Erste Group Bank

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Erste Group Bank upped their FY2026 earnings estimates for CME Group in a report issued on Wednesday, February 18th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $11.90 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.80. The consensus estimate for CME Group’s current full-year earnings is $10.49 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for CME Group’s FY2027 earnings at $12.72 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CME. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on CME Group from $295.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on CME Group from $264.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on CME Group from $201.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.53.

CME Group Price Performance

CME Group stock opened at $314.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $284.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $113.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.27. CME Group has a 52 week low of $247.08 and a 52 week high of $314.19.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 62.45%.The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 25,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.55, for a total transaction of $6,738,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 65,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,737,468.20. The trade was a 27.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.65, for a total transaction of $1,300,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 43,007 shares in the company, valued at $13,317,117.55. This represents a 8.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 30,248 shares of company stock worth $8,355,450 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 24.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,987,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,150,000 after acquiring an additional 385,225 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in CME Group by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 70,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares in the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 29,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 13,512 shares in the last quarter. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 310.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Financial Group LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc is a global markets company that operates some of the world’s largest and most liquid derivatives exchanges, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and COMEX. The firm offers futures and options contracts across a broad range of asset classes — including interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and metals — and serves a diverse client base of institutional investors, commercial hedgers, brokers and retail participants.

The company’s core services include electronic trading on the CME Globex platform, central clearing through CME Clearing, and distribution of market data, indexes and analytics.

