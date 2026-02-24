Brokerages Set Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) PT at $41.00

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

ELVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enliven Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

In related news, insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $145,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 740,188 shares in the company, valued at $21,495,059.52. This represents a 0.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Anish Patel sold 48,300 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $1,351,917.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 215,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,018,157.89. This represents a 18.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold a total of 233,843 shares of company stock valued at $6,145,489 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELVN. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 61.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 80,506 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $578,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 7.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 882,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,711,000 after purchasing an additional 63,580 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,358,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ELVN opened at $27.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.25. Enliven Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $30.22.

About Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing small-molecule therapies that harness induced proximity mechanisms to selectively target and degrade disease-causing proteins in cancer. Leveraging its proprietary Induced Proximity platform, the company designs molecular glues and related modalities to recruit endogenous cellular machinery for targeted protein degradation, with the goal of treating malignancies driven by so-called “undruggable” oncogenic factors.

The company’s pipeline comprises several early-stage programs directed at key oncogenic drivers across hematologic and solid tumor indications.

