Brokerages Set ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GTM) Price Target at $9.25

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GTM – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.2467.
GTM has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $9.40 to $10.70 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th.
Shares of NASDAQ:GTM opened at $6.03 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.92.
ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $319.10 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. ZoomInfo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. ZoomInfo Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.270 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.120 EPS.
ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM) is a leading provider of go-to-market intelligence and sales engagement software designed to help organizations accelerate growth. The company offers a cloud-based platform that delivers comprehensive contact and company data, intent signals, and analytics to support prospecting, lead generation, and customer retention. Its solutions enable sales and marketing teams to identify and engage target accounts, personalize outreach, and optimize campaigns with real-time insights into buyer behavior and market trends.
Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, ZoomInfo Technologies has expanded its global footprint across North America, Europe, and Asia–Pacific.
