Innodata (INOD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share and revenue of $69.4680 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Innodata Stock Down 2.1%

Innodata stock opened at $43.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.23 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Innodata has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $93.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Innodata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. BWS Financial reissued a “top pick” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Innodata in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Innodata in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Innodata from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innodata

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HRT Financial LP increased its position in shares of Innodata by 746.1% during the second quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 218,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,198,000 after purchasing an additional 192,794 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Innodata during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,825,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in Innodata by 31,959.1% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 109,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,554,000 after buying an additional 108,661 shares during the last quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Innodata during the third quarter worth approximately $7,514,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Innodata by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 441,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,473,000 after buying an additional 87,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

About Innodata

Innodata Inc (NASDAQ: INOD) is a digital services and technology company that specializes in data engineering and artificial intelligence solutions. Founded in 1988 and headquartered in East Brunswick, New Jersey, the company provides structured content and digital transformation services to publishers, media companies, legal and compliance organizations, and other information-intensive industries. Innodata’s platform enables clients to convert unstructured text, images and multimedia into high?quality, machine?readable formats that support search, analytics and AI model training.

The firm’s offerings include content enrichment, metadata management, taxonomy development, digital asset management and data annotation services.

Featured Stories

