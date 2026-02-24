Veracyte (VCYT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share and revenue of $135.7860 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Shares of Veracyte stock opened at $35.75 on Tuesday. Veracyte has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $50.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.08 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.73.

In other news, SVP Annie Mcguire sold 10,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $463,173.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 67,760 shares in the company, valued at $2,922,488.80. The trade was a 13.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Stapley sold 7,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $361,086.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 318,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,003,015.27. This trade represents a 2.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,385 shares of company stock worth $2,483,179. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCYT. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Veracyte in the 4th quarter valued at $58,158,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 770.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 897,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,256,000 after purchasing an additional 794,307 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,338,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 980,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,274,000 after buying an additional 495,391 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Veracyte by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,519,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,078,000 after buying an additional 360,947 shares during the last quarter.

VCYT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Veracyte from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Veracyte from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.14.

Veracyte, Inc is a genomic diagnostics company focused on improving diagnostic accuracy and patient care through advanced molecular testing. Founded in 2008 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, the company develops and commercializes minimally invasive genomic tests that aid in the diagnosis of thyroid, lung and other diseases. Veracyte’s proprietary platform analyzes gene expression patterns in clinical samples to help physicians make more informed treatment decisions, reducing unnecessary surgeries and improving patient outcomes.

The company’s flagship product, the Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier, is designed to assess thyroid nodules with indeterminate cytology, helping clinicians distinguish benign from suspicious nodules.

