Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Entergy in a report on Friday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Entergy from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Evercore upped their price objective on Entergy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.11.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of ETR opened at $104.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.99. The stock has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. Entergy has a one year low of $75.57 and a one year high of $106.71.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). Entergy had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Entergy will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Community Bank raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 806.7% during the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Entergy by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 5,466.7% during the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 5,733.3% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company’s operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy’s generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

