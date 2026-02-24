TSE:RY FY2026 EPS Estimate Raised by Erste Group Bank

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Free Report) (NYSE:RY) – Erste Group Bank boosted their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 18th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $15.68 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $15.61. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $12.35 per share.

RY has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$246.00 to C$260.00 in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$239.00 to C$248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$227.00 to C$244.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$229.00 to C$245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$235.00 to C$241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$238.31.

Shares of TSE RY opened at C$234.00 on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$151.25 and a one year high of C$240.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$232.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$214.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$327.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.28.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of C$17.21 billion during the quarter.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 91,288 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$228.75, for a total transaction of C$20,882,130.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,343,448.75. This trade represents a 93.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada is one of the two largest banks in Canada. It is a diversified financial services company, offering personal and commercial banking, wealth-management services, insurance, corporate banking, and capital markets services. The bank is concentrated in Canada, with additional operations in the U.S. and other countries.

