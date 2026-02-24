Q1 EPS Estimates for MarketAxess Lowered by Zacks Research

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of MarketAxess in a research note issued on Friday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.09. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for MarketAxess’ current full-year earnings is $7.79 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q3 2026 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.03 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $8.79 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $9.58 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded MarketAxess from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $204.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Wall Street Zen raised MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.40.

MarketAxess Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $181.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.32 and its 200 day moving average is $175.04. MarketAxess has a 52 week low of $156.17 and a 52 week high of $232.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 29.14%.The business had revenue of $209.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of MarketAxess

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 992.9% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 46.85%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc operates a leading global electronic trading platform specializing in fixed-income securities and related products. The company’s network enables institutional investors and broker-dealers to trade corporate bonds, municipal securities, emerging markets debt, U.S. Treasuries and credit default swaps in an automated, multi-dealer environment. MarketAxess also offers portfolio trading, data analytics, best-execution tools and post-trade services to streamline workflows and enhance price discovery across its marketplace.

In addition to core voice-like trading protocols, MarketAxess provides Open Trading®, an anonymous, all-to-all trading protocol designed to improve liquidity and transaction efficiency.

