Strix Group (LON:KETL) Stock Price Down 1.8% – Should You Sell?

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL – Get Free Report) dropped 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 48.50 and last traded at GBX 48.50. Approximately 996,712 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 767,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.40.

KETL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 46 target price on shares of Strix Group in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 75 price objective on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 60.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £111.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 47.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 41.72.

Founded in 1982, Isle of Man based Strix, is a global leader in the design, manufacture and supply of kettle safety controls and other components and devices involving water heating and temperature control, steam management and water filtration.

Strix’s core product range comprises a variety of safety controls for small domestic appliances, primarily kettles. Kettle safety controls require precision engineering and intricate knowledge of material properties in order to repeatedly function correctly.

Strix has built up market leading capability and know-how, expanding into complementary products and technologies.

